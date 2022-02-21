Battle for UP: Shias in Lucknow upset with this BJP

Lucknow, Feb 21 (IANS) Ban on rituals during Muharrum, crackdown on illegal slaughter houses that impacted sale of meat, police atrocities on anti-CAA protestors and now the hijab controversy have made the Shia community in Lucknow give a second thought to their support to the BJP.



Lucknow is known to be the nerve centre of the Shias and has a Shia population of about four lakhs.



Shias are known to have supported the BJP for decades and more so, after then then UP minister Lalji Tandon resolved the issues over Azadari processions.



Because of Shia support, the BJP effortlessly won the Lucknow north, west and central seats that have a sizeable Muslim population.



"This is not the BJP we supported over the years. Leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lalji Tandon and Rajnath Singh always reached out to us. The manner in which the police cracked down on Muslim women during the anti-CAA protests was uncalled for. Then, the community was targeted during Ramzan and Moharrum when, citing Covid protocols, restrictions were imposed on us. Hindu festivals were allowed with Covid protocols," said a senior Shia cleric who did not wish to be named.



For Shias, Moharrum, which is a period of mourning, holds immense significance and they resent the curbs that were placed for two consecutive years.



"People were not even allowed to sell the tazias and there was immense police terror. Even if two people were going for burying the tazia, they were roughed up," says Hashim Jafri, a trader.



He says that they even spoke to Lucknow MP and defence minister Rajnath Singh on the issue but nothing happened.



"This time, Shias and Sunnis will unite to vote for the Samajwadi Party," he says.



Sonia Khan, a young student, asks: "If it was about Covid, then why were markets allowed to remain open during Holi, Janmashtami and Diwali?"



Maulana Saif Abbas, a prominent Shia cleric and president of the Shia Markazi Chand Committee, was among those booked for anti-CAA protests.



His photographs had also come up on the infamous 'hoardings' after the anti-CAA riots in Lucknow had gone violent and this too had not gone down well with the community.



The Maulana says: "If BJP wante our support, they should have spoken to us on these issues. The anger of the community is justified."



A police guideline that was circulated last year at the time of Muharram has also played a role in upsetting the Shias.



Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, one of the most influential Shia clerics, had raised an objection to the guidelines as it contained "objectionable words and phrases", and depicted the community in a bad light.



The recent Hijab controversy has also irked the Shia women.



Afsha, who studies in a prestigious college of the state capital, says that she is taunted by boys over her 'hijab'.



"The policemen remain mute spectators and even smile at the boys. It is obvious that they are provoking such elements," she says.



