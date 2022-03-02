Battle for UP: Sanghamitra Maurya booked for violence by BJP leader

Kushinagar (UP), March 2 (IANS) A case has been lodged against BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya, hours after she came out in support of her father and SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya, whose convoy was attacked on Tuesday evening during a road show.



The case has been lodged by BJP leader Deepraj Kharwar against Sanghamitra Maurya, her brother Ashok Maurya and 30 others for rioting and looting cash and gold chains. The case has been registered under the SC/ST Act.



On Tuesday evening, violence had erupted in Fazilnagar Assembly constituency when the convoy of SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya was attacked by miscreants during a roadshow.



Several vehicles in the former minister's convoy were damaged in stone pelting that took place in Khalwa Patti village.



While Maurya accused the BJP supporters of attacking him with the intention of killing him, the BJP leaders said that it was Maurya's men who initiated the attack.



Surendra Singh Kushwaha is the BJP candidate from here.



Sanghamitra Maurya came out in support of her father and said: "The BJP talks about peace, riot-free state, but its candidate attacked my father, who had a miraculous escape. I appeal to the people of Fazilnagar to show their support by voting for my father. The people will teach BJP a lesson on March 3."



This is the first time that Sanghamitra has supported her father's candidature.



She further said: "My father is not claiming that he was attacked. It is visible on the road. How are the cars broken? How is blood oozing out of people's heads. How people have broken legs. How was my father injured?"



Swami Prasad Maurya told reporters that "As part of a well-planned conspiracy, the people of BJP organised a mass attack with sticks, sticks, weapons and stones. A part of my driver's ear has been torn apart and fallen off. Hundreds of vehicles have been broken. Along with this, hundreds of workers have been badly injured," he said.



--IANS

amita/shb/