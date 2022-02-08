Battle for UP: SP seeks removal of IG Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 8 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) has demanded removal of Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh as her husband, Rajeshwar Singh, is contesting as a BJP candidate from the Sarojini Nagar constituency in the state capital.



In a letter to the Election Commission of India, SP state chief Naresh Uttam accused the IPS officer of taking undue advantage of her position in trying to influence voters and demanded her immediate transfer.



Polling in Lucknow is scheduled for February 23.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







