Battle for UP: Rajbhar claims attempt on life, blames Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 15 (IANS) Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of trying to get him killed.



The allegation came after Om Prakash Rajbhar and his son Arvind Rajbhar faced stiff opposition from lawyers on Monday while filing the latter's nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



The BJP has rubbished the claim.



According to reports, as the Rajbhars reached a court in Varanasi's Shivpur to file Arvind's nomination, several lawyers raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and heckled the SBSP leaders.



The SBSP has allied with the Samajwadi Party for the polls.



Some of them hurled abuses at them, the Rajbhars claimed.



In response, the Rajbhars' supporters raised slogans of "Jai Akhilesh".



After the nomination was filed, Om Prakash Rajbhar demanded protection from the district election officer.



Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Om Prakash Rajbhar said: "When SP-SBSP alliance candidate Arvind from the Shivpur Assembly constituency reached to file his nomination, goons of BJP were already present in black coats. They hurled abuses at me and the candidate. They were publicly threatening to kill both of us. They are doing this because people are driving the BJP away from every village by voting for the SP alliance on issues like inflation, unemployment, education, health, electricity etc."



He further said: "I demand that the Election Commission take immediate action against such goons."



He also sought the removal of district magistrate and police commissioner of Varanasi.



--IANS

amita/shb/