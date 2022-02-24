Battle for UP: R.P.N Singh mocks Congress's 'Ladki hun' campaign

Kushinagar (UP), Feb 24 (IANS) Former union minister R.P.N. Singh, who recently crossed over to the BJP, has said that the 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign initiated by the Congress will have no effect on the Assembly polls.



He said that a 'poster girl' from that campaign had herself switched to the BJP. In the name of women, tickets have been given to wives of Congress leaders, he alleged.



Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has breached caste barriers with development schemes guided by the inclusive mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas".



The Congress now does not exist, as a party or as an ideology, he told the reporters.



Singh was elected as an MLA from Padrauna for three consecutive terms beginning in 1996. He is the son of former union minister C.P.N Singh.



Replying to a question, Singh said: "I have clearly seen that Dalits, backwards, most backward and upper caste people have broken caste barriers after being motivated by the schemes, working style and efforts towards nation building of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."



He dismissed the suggestion that the BJP inducted him to compensate for the loss of support it suffered among the backward castes after Swami Prasad Maurya joined the SP.



R.P.N. Singh is out of the electoral race but is campaigning for BJP candidates in his home district Kushinagar.



Polling in Kushinagar will be held in the sixth phase of the UP Assembly elections on March 3.



