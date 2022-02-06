Battle for UP: RPI not to contest, but to support BJP

Lucknow, Feb 6 (IANS) The Republican Party of India (RPI) will not contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, but will support the BJP on all seats.



RPI chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale said that he has written a letter to the BJP national president, J.P. Nadda, saying that his party will not contest elections in the state.



The party, instead, will support the BJP on every seat.



Athawale said that he had asked for about four to five seats to contest, but the issue could not materialise after which he decided not to contest the polls.



He said that his party has been a part of the NDA since 2014 and added that "Narendra Modi respects the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He is working to strengthen the Constitution."



--IANS

amita/dpb







