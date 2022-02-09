Battle for UP: RLD supporting SP's 'jhanda' and 'goonda', says Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 9 (IANS) Launching an acerbic attack on RLD leader Jayant Choudhary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the former joined hands with the party about whom his father, Ajit Singh, had once commented that "jis gaadi me sapa ka jhanda, samjho baitha koi kukhyat gunda (any vehicle with SP flag, presume that a dreaded criminal is sitting".



"In a desperate attempt to regain lost political ground in UP, Jayant is supporting the Samajwadi Party who patronised the goons and rioters," said the chief minister.



The chief minister, during his election campaign in western UP, asked how the hand pump (election symbol) of RLD would get water as the tubewell connections were not provided to the people by the SP government between 2012 and 2017.



Taking a potshot at the previous government, Yogi Adityanath alleged that riots, curfews, and exodus of locals were order of the day before the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. He accused the Samajwadi Party of not providing security to girls and women of the state and said that the women were insecure during the Akhilesh regime.



"The situation of the state has completely transformed in the last five years. Not a single riot has taken place in the last five years while 700 riots took place during the SP government in UP. Girls were scared of going to schools while business establishments used to pull down their shutters in the evening," said Yogi Adityanath.



"Criminals and gangsters are now seen running for their lives while corruption has been brought under control.



Bulldozers are running over SP's friends in the perfume industry to dig out public money that they had looted during previous governments," he added.



The CM said that SP MPs like S.T. Hasan and Shafiqur Rehman Barq support the Taliban.



Sharpening his attack on the previous government, the chief minister stated, "Curfew was imposed during festivals in the SP tenure. In our government, no curfew was imposed even during the Coronavirus crisis. In today's Uttar Pradesh, there are no more bomb explosions -- rather there is now Kanwar Yatra amidst chants of 'Bam-Bam Bhole'," he added.



Yogi Adityanath said that the Samajwadi Party used to establish the factory of firearms, while we are busy getting the defence corridor built in the state.



--IANS

