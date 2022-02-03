Battle for UP: Priyanka meets Bulandshahr rape victim's family

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 3 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday went to the house of a 16-year-old girl who had been allegedly raped and killed and her body was hurriedly cremated against her family's wishes.



She met the family of the girl in Dhorau village in Bulandshahr and listened to their tale of woes.



Priyanka assured the family of all help and later told reporters that this was an incident that was similar to the Hathras case.



It may be recalled that the girl's body was found lying near a tube-well on the outskirts of the village earlier this week.



Her father said, "I rushed to the spot, but by the time I reached the police had taken her body to the post-mortem centre. The cops misbehaved with me when I questioned them. We were given my daughter's body after almost 24 hours and then the cops forced me to cremate her immediately."



SSP Bulandshahr, Santosh Singh, said that the police 'never forced the family to cremate their daughter' and that the matter was being 'politicised' by vested interests.



Singh further said, "The girl was friendly with a boy. The main accused thought that she was cheating on him so he took her out and shot her. He also slashed his own arms and neck with a blade. The family demanded that the case be transferred to another police station to which we have agreed."



--IANS

amita/arm

