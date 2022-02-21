Follow Us:

Battle for UP: Priyanka holds roadshow in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 21 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Lucknow for the party candidates.

As her convoy meandered through the streets from the Chinhat area, thousands thronged to see her. The crowds waved enthusiastically and cheered her.

A number of youths were seen wearing T-shirts with Priyanka's photograph printed on it.

Congress candidate from Bakshi Ka Talab seat accompanied Priyanka during the first phase of the roadshow.

Lucknow goes to polls on February 23.

