Battle for UP: Priyanka holds roadshow in Lucknow
Mon, 21 Feb 2022 1645427887000
Lucknow, Feb 21 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Lucknow for the party candidates.
As her convoy meandered through the streets from the Chinhat area, thousands thronged to see her. The crowds waved enthusiastically and cheered her.
A number of youths were seen wearing T-shirts with Priyanka's photograph printed on it.
Congress candidate from Bakshi Ka Talab seat accompanied Priyanka during the first phase of the roadshow.
Lucknow goes to polls on February 23.
--IANS
amita/dpb
As her convoy meandered through the streets from the Chinhat area, thousands thronged to see her. The crowds waved enthusiastically and cheered her.
A number of youths were seen wearing T-shirts with Priyanka's photograph printed on it.
Congress candidate from Bakshi Ka Talab seat accompanied Priyanka during the first phase of the roadshow.
Lucknow goes to polls on February 23.
--IANS
amita/dpb