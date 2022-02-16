Battle for UP: Pankhuri Pathak alleges cyber bullying

Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) Pankhuri Pathak, Congress candidate from Noida, has said that her morphed pictures were being circulated on Twitter by an account which has the name and profile picture of Bhojpuri superstar-turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan.



The person behind the Twitter handle demanded Rs one lakh to stop circulating the morphed pictures of Pathak, who is also the vice chairman of party's state social media committee.



Police officials said they have received a complaint from the Congress leader and investigation has been taken up.



"The harassment began the next day of polls in Noida (February 10) when I started getting obscene comments from hundreds of Twitter accounts. I blocked several of those accounts but there were far too many of them," she said.



"One of the accounts in the name of Ravi Kishan had been putting out my morphed pictures and then shared details of a bank account in comments and demanded Rs 1 lakh to stop posting it further," Pathak said.



She also sought action against such accounts from Twitter.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said the police have received the complaint and the Cyber Cell has started work on it.



"We treat such complaints with great urgency and hope to detect the culprit at the earliest," Shukla said.



