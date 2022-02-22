Battle for UP: PM is BJP's 'packers and movers', says Akhilesh

Lucknow, Feb 22 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has coined an acronym for PM -- 'Packers and Movers'.



"The chief minister has called the PM for UP polls. People know what PM means...it means his Packers and Movers (PM) are ready to ship him out after BJPs defeat," Akhilesh said while addressing an election rally in Sandila constituency of Hardoi on Monday evening.



He said there was a strong "440-volt current in the public against the ruling party."



"This time, there is a direct fight between the BJP and people of the state. We are with the people, who are directly fighting against the BJP. Neither the BSP nor the Congress is going to form the next government. Don't waste your votes and ensure that the SP forms the next government," said Yadav.



He said in the first and second phases of Uttar Pradesh polls, the Samajwadi Party had hit a century in terms of seats and after the third and fourth phases, it will be "double century". In the rest of the phases (5th, 6th, and 7th) the BJP will be defeated completely, said Yadav.



Akhilesh further said, "The BJP did not understand that there is a 440-volt current against it in the public. The language of its leaders has changed. 'Janata ne khadi kar di hai inki khatiya, isliye inkey bayaan aa rahe hain ghatia (BJP's language has turned extremely sour as people have discarded it)."



Alleging that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party were in a tacit understanding, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the masters of the BSP were sitting in the BJP.



"I hope you understand that those who are sitting on an elephant (BSP Symbol) can go anywhere. In which party their gurus are sitting? Their gurus are sitting in the BJP...we are forming a government with a majority," he said.



--IANS

amita/dpb



