Battle for UP: One held for attempting to attack Minister

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 3 (IANS) A man has been arrested for attempting to attack Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh with a blade when he was going to file his nomination papers.



The police have recovered a blade and a poison vial from his possession. The attacker was overpowered by the security personnel before he could harm the minister.



The Dhoomanganj police is presently interrogating the man whose identity has not yet been disclosed.



Siddhartha Nath Singh is the BJP candidate from Prayagraj West seat that he had won in 2017.



The minister had visited a Sai temple before filing his nomination papers on Thursday.



