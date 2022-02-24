Battle for UP: Modi attacks family politics in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress for practicing dynastic politics.



Speaking at a rally in Amethi, he said, "Parivarvaadis are so far from ground reality that they cannot see what is happening on the ground. They want to come in authority to increase their family's power and rule over you like kings. Our power is not bahubali/mafia, but UP public."



He further said, "When vaccination started, Modi did not run to get vaccinated. We got frontline workers, elderly and people with co-morbidities vaccinated first. Had 'parivarvaadis' been in power, they'd have broken all lines to get vaccinated first. Even my mother's waiting for her turn for third dose."



He said that all focus of the 'double engine' governments in Delhi and Lucknow had been on development and welfare of the people.



--IANS

