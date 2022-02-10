Battle for UP: Modi attacks SP, says earlier govts only family-oriented

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while addressing his first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh for elections, said that a BJP government is "necessary" for the state and the earlier governments 'could not see or think beyond family'.



Attacking rivals, he also said that vaccines would be sold on streets if 'dynastic parties' would have been in power in Uttar Pardesh.



"People have decided to vote for those who develop UP. Those who keep UP riots-free, those who keep our mothers and daughters free of fear, those who keep criminals in jail, people will vote for them," Modi said at a rally in Saharanpur.



Modi targeted the Samajwadi Party and its allies, termed them as "ghor- parivarvadi log".



He also heaped accusations on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his ally Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal without naming them.



"Earlier governments had no vision because of 'parivarvaad' (nepotism). They could not see or think beyond family. They did not worry about you but only ran everything via mafias. We bring permanent solutions and want every citizen to live with self-respect," he said.



--IANS

amita/dpb









