Battle for UP: Modi attacks SP on issue of terrorism

Hardoi (UP), Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday mounted a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party while addressing a rally in Hardoi district, where he said that some political parties have been kind to terrorists. This is a matter of great danger to the security of the country, he said.



The Prime Minister alleged that in 2006 there was a bomb blast in Kashi. There was also a blast in the Sankat Mochan temple. The Cantt railway station there was also attacked. When the Samajwadi Party government came to power again in 2013, they decided to withdraw the cases against the accused named Shamim Ahmed.



The court, however, did not allow the conspiracy of the Samajwadi Party government, he said.



The Prime Minister said that in 2007 there were bomb blasts in the court premises of Lucknow, Ayodhya. In 2013, the Samajwadi government withdrew the case against a terrorist named Tariq Kazmi. But even in this case, the court did not allow the conspiracy of the socialist government to work and sentenced that terrorist to life imprisonment.



"You all know that when there is a terrorist attack, terrorism increases, then the poor, the middle class have to bear the maximum loss. When a terrorist attack happens, the life of ordinary human beings gets affected, business gets affected, tourism comes to a standstill. These people were exploding bombs and the Samajwadi Party government was not even allowing these terrorists to be prosecuted," he said.



He said that the attitude of the leaders of Samajwadi Party and Congress, has been even more dangerous. These people call a terrorist like Osama as 'Ji'. These people shed tears on the elimination of terrorists in Batla House encounter.



He said that, "For so many years, I remained silent because the hearing of the Ahmedabad blast case was going on. Today, when the court has sentenced the terrorists, I am now raising the issue. And today I will also praise Gujarat Police for their efforts to eliminate several modules of terrorists."



He said that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, during that time there were serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad also. "I can never forget that day. On the same day, I had resolved that my government would find these terrorists from the underworld and punish them," he added.



The Prime Minister alleged that these are people who fight even with their family for the chair. He said that the double engine government in UP is not the government of any one family. The government of India in Delhi is not the government of any one family. This is the government of the poor, farmers and youth.



