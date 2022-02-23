Battle for UP: Mayawati among voters

Lucknow, Feb 23 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati was among the first political leaders to cast her vote in Lucknow.



Mayawati reached the polling booth in Mall Avenue at 8 a.m.



After casting her vote, she told reporters that she was confident that the BSP would repeat the 2007 performance and form a government on its own.



She said that the people were upset at the non-performance of the BJP and SP governments, especially on the law-and-order issue.



She said that the people wanted the BSP back in power because they had seen its past performances.



--IANS

amita/dpb



