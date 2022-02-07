Battle for UP: Man arrested for putting up board banning BJP leaders

Sambhal, Feb 7 (IANS) A man has been arrested for allegedly putting up a board, banning BJP leaders and workers from entering his village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.



The police rushed in after getting information that some people were not allowing some BJP workers to enter the Bichpuri Sailab village located in the Gunnaur area and arrested their leader Niranjan Singh.



Circle Officer Devendra Sharma said that "the police also made six others sign a bond undertaking that they will not involve themselves in any such activities in future".



Though no reason was cited on board why people did not want BJP leaders to enter the village, a resident said that since no development work had taken place, they did not want BJP leaders to campaign.



--IANS

