Battle for UP: Khushi Dubey's mother replaced by sister

Kanpur, Feb 1 (IANS) Bikru widow Khushi Dubey's mother Gayatri Tiwari has refused to contest the Assembly elections from Kalyanpur in Kanpur.



The Congress has now named Neha Tiwari as its candidate.



According to sources, Neha is the younger sister of Khushi Dubey.



Khushi's mother felt that she would not be able to campaign vigorously and hence changed her mind.



"We do not wish to do anything that will weaken our fight for Khushi's release. Neha is better positioned to fight the elections and raise Khushi's issue," said a family member.



