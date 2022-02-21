Battle for UP: Insult to bicycle is insult to nation, says Akhilesh

Lucknow, Feb 21 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said that an insult to the bicycle was an insult to the nation.



Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi statement that the Ahmedabad serial blast perpetrators had planted bombs on bicycles and that the SP's election symbol too happens to be a bicycle, Akhilesh Yadav said that the bicycle was integral to the lives of poor who use it as a means of transportation.



"Bicycles help farmers pedal their way to prosperity. Our bicycle ferry our girl child to school. Our bicycle is the only mode of commutation on which price rise cannot take its toll.



"Our bicycle is an aeroplane for the common man and a matter of pride for rural India. Insulting a bicycle is like insulting entire nation," Akhilesh tweeted in Hindi.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







