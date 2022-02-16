Battle for UP: He has made 251 visits to jail but is not a criminal

Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) He is one of the 'oldest' student leaders contesting the ongoing elections.



He is better known for making a record of sorts by going to jail more than 251 times in his 40-year-long career.



Meet Ravidas Mehrotra, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Lucknow Central.



Mehrotra, 66, an alumnus of Lucknow University, has had a chequered career with more downs than ups but that has not lessened his zeal for social work.



About his jail record, Mehrotra says, "All the cases against me are related to demonstrations and protests held by me during my university days and after that, when I joined politics. It speaks for the fact that I have been a fighter all along. There is not a single 'criminal' case against me."



"The SP government will be a government for the downtrodden and those denied justice, be it Muslims, Dalits, Christians and especially Brahmins, who have been persecuted under the BJP government. We will make sure we bring 'vikas' to all, irrespective of caste, community and religion," Mehrotra says and adds that, "We are standing by the claim that "roti, kapda sasta ho, dava padhai muft ho."



He claims that the Covid oxygen crisis has hit the people badly and that is why the sitting MLA from here, a minister, is contesting from the neighbouring constituency this time. "Why did he have to run away if not for SP's apparent victory," he asks.



Mehrotra feels that the promise of restoration of the pension scheme if SP comes to power, is his biggest advantage since his constituency comprises mainly the salaried class.



As he informs his voters about the schemes promised by his party if it comes to power, he says, "BJP has not done anything for the state's development. The law-and-order situation is bad and women and children are not safe."



"We are also asking people to fill in a form where they can tell us what schemes they want," he says.



