Battle for UP: From 80:20, it's now 90:10 in favour of BJP, says Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Assembly elections in the state this month will be not even in the ratio of 80:20, but it will be 90:10 in favour of the BJP.



"The people of Uttar Pradesh are going to choose a stronger double-engine government and not the spineless regime of the Samajwadi Party that hides behind the mafia," he said in a statement.



Mounting a vociferous attack on the opposition, he said that there were no more bomb explosions in Uttar Pradesh but Kanwar Yatra were organised amid the chants of 'Bam Bam' (hailing Lord Shiva).



Yogi Adityanath said that the development under the SP government was limited to the construction of boundary walls of 'kabristan'.



"Now, they should also ask for votes there. Infrastructural development like airports, expressways, and giving respect to farmers has never been on the agenda of SP. Whenever they were in power, they gave shelter to criminals," he said.



Recalling the Muzaffarnagar riots, the Chief Minister said: "What was the fault of youngsters like Sachin and Gaurav? They were just trying to protect their sisters and in return the goons killed both of them. Now these rioters are walking around begging for their lives with placards hanging around their necks.



"There is no exodus from Kairana and Kandhla now. Every daughter of west Uttar Pradesh can now feel safe. There is guarantee of security to every woman by the double-engine government."



Emphasizing on the policy of zero tolerance against crime, he said the bulldozer and development would continue simultaneously. "The bulldozer will automatically find illegal properties and money and run over it," he said.



Taking a jibe at the SP-RLD alliance, he said: "This 'Do ladkon ki jodi' (Akhilesh and Jayant) has nothing new to serve. These people belong to dark zone. When the people were migrating from Kairana after Muzaffarnagar riots, these people were hiding in their dens. One of them sitting in Lucknow was responsible for riots. BJP leaders like Suresh Rana and Sanjeev Baliyan risked their lives for the safety of the people."



