Battle for UP: Family war spills over political area

Amethi, Feb 10 (IANS) The family war in Amethi has, once again, erupted in the political arena.



BJP MLA Garima Singh has objected to the omission of her name as wife in the affidavit filed with his nomination papers by BJP candidate Dr Sanjaya Sinh, a member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family.



Garima Singh, who is the current Amethi MLA and the first wife of Sanjaya Sinh, has filed the objection in front of Returning Officer Sanjeev Kumar Maurya, protesting against the mention of Ameeta Singh as his wife in the affidavit.



The BJP has, this time, given ticket to Sanjaya Sinh from the Amethi assembly. Garima had won in the last elections.



"It is wrong for Dr Sanjaya Sinh not to show me as his wife, for which I have filed an objection," Garima Singh told reporters.



Garima Singh said that her husband divorced from her by faking her signatures and the same was struck down by court.



She has said in the objection that she is the legal wife of Sanjaya Sinh, but her name is not there in the affidavit.



In the 2017 Assembly elections, Garima Singh (BJP) and Ameeta Sinh (Congress), Sanjaya Sinh's second wife, were face to face in Amethi and while Garima had won the polls, Ameeta Sinh had ranked fourth in the race.



Later, Sanjaya Sinh, resigned from the membership of Congress and Rajya Sabha in July 2019 and joined the BJP.



Asked whether she will campaign for her estranged husband, Garima Singh said she has not yet taken any decision in this regard but will follow directions of the party in this regard.



