Battle for UP: Denied tickets, 2 BJP leaders to contest as VIP candidates

Lucknow, Feb 11 (IANS) Two BJP leaders, who have been denied tickets, have joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) to contest the Assembly polls.



Surendra Singh, the sitting BJP MLA from Bairia seat in Ballia, has joined the VIP, a new entrant in Uttar Pradesh's electoral politics, after being denied ticket by the BJP.



He has been named as VIP candidate from Bairia.



VIP spokesperson Dev Jyoti said the party finds Surendra Singh a winnable candidate and one with a clean image.



Meanwhile, another BJP rebel Kanak Pandey has also been given a ticket by VIP and will contest Bansdih Assembly seat in Ballia.



Pandey did not get a ticket from Bansdih after the seat was allotted to BJP alliance partner Nishad Party which fielded Ketki Singh from the seat.



--IANS

