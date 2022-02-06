Battle for UP: Cong candidate booked for sedition

Varanasi, Feb 6 (IANS) Ajay Rai, the Congress candidate from Pindra Assembly constituency in Varanasi, has been booked for sedition and for allegedly spreading hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by provoking people against them while addressing a public meeting on January 31.



District Election Officer, Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "A case of provocative speech by Rai had come to light after which explanation was sought from him. The Returning Officer(RO) was asked to probe the matter. After the RO submitted his report, an FIR was lodged against Rai under sections 269 (act done unlawfully or negligently which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 124A (sedition), 153 (provocation for offence of rioting), 153A (promoting enmity or feeling of hatred), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of The People Act."



An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of a police Sub-Inspector, who was part of the four-member fact-finding team.



The FIR mentions that on January 31, Rai held a public meeting in Rajit Tara village without seeking permission from any competent authority.



During his speech at this public meeting, he had used undignified language against the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister which could promote hatred, enmity and disturb peace.



Besides other alleged charges, the Congress MLA has been booked for violation of the model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocol by gathering people for public meetings without seeking permission and attempting to disturb peace as mentioned in the FIR.



Reacting to the FIR, Rai said, "People were complaining against salt being distributed among them with free ration kits and from fair price shops. As health hazardous particles were found in such salt packets containing the photographs of Modi and Yogi, I had asked the people to keep it for burying on March 7. However, it was given a different colour and serious charges were levelled against me by misusing power."



Incidentally, the Congress MLA had started his political career with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and had won Kolasla Assembly constituency three times in a row between 1996 and 2007 on a BJP ticket.



He left the BJP after being denied ticket to contest Lok Sabha election in 2009 and unsuccessfully contested the election on a Samajwadi Party ticket.



Later, he joined the Congress and won the Pindra Assembly constituency in 2012. He had also contested against PM Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha election and had voiced concern when buildings were being demolished for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.



--IANS

