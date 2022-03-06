Battle for UP: Bhupesh Baghel predicts hung Assembly

Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel has predicted a hung Assembly in the state.



He said that the Congress would play the role of kingmaker in such a situation.



"I am confident that the Congress will play a kingmaker and help in the formation of a secular government," he said.



Baghel told a news channel that the performance of the Congress in the UP polls would surprise everyone.



Replying to a question, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said that this was the first time since 1996 that the Congress had contested 400 seats which was a major boost for party workers.



"Besides, we made other parties give up their caste and religious agenda and talk about stray cattle, women security, unemployment and development. You can see the huge crowds that have bene coming to the Congress road shows and rallies," he said.



Baghel said that all the schemes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about in his election rallies were the ones initiated by the UPA government.



Free ration, free education, MGNREGA are UPA schemes. The BJP is claiming credit for them," he added.



He further said, "I think voters will show exit gates to Yogi Adityanath.



--IANS

amita/dpb



