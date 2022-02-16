Battle for UP: BJP lodges complaint with EC on attack on Baghel

Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on Wednesday, filed a complaint with the Election Commission over an alleged attack on Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel.



Baghel is the BJP candidate from the Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the assembly election.



A case has also been registered in connection with the incident, following the complaint lodged by Baghel in Mainpuri.



Meanwhile, Baghel has been provided 'Z' category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sources said on Wednesday.



The senior BJP leader's convoy was attacked with stones and sticks near Attikullapur village in Manipuri district on Tuesday evening.



As per reports, the BJP leader escaped unhurt during the attack. However, the window of a vehicle in Baghel's convoy was hit by stones and shattered.



The BJP has strongly condemned the attack on Baghel. State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that Samajwadi Party 'goons' were responsible for the incident.



The police were informed but by the time they reached the spot, the stone pelters had fled.



