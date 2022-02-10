Battle for UP: BJP MLA booked after he quits party

Ballia (UP), Feb 10 (IANS) Hours after he resigned from the primary membership of the BJP, Surendra Singh, the sitting MLA from Bairia in Ballia has been booked allegedly for violating the model code of conduct, Covid protocols and hindering traffic.



Singh resigned from the BJP's primary membership after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly election.



After tendering his resignation, he reached Bairia with his supporters and held a meeting in his constituency on Wednesday.



The NH-31 from Devraj Brahm turning to Bairia crossing witnessed a traffic jam as his supporters gathered there.



An FIR was lodged against over 1,000 people, including Singh under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (wrongful restrain) and sections of the Epidemic Disease Act.



DSP Ashok Mishra said that seven persons, including Singh, were named in the FIR, while the others were unknown.



Singh was charged with violating the model code of conduct, Covid protocols and prohibitory orders, and restricting the traffic movement.



The BJP has dropped Singh and fielded UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla from his Bairia seat. Shukla had won from Ballia Sadar seat in the 2017 assembly elections which has now gone to Daya Shankar Singh.



