Battle for UP: As people vote, this candidate clears doubts over his name

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 23 (IANS) Since voting began on Wednesday morning for the fourth phase in Uttar Pradesh, this candidate has been doing the rounds of polling stations, telling people that though he shares his name with outgoing MLA, Rakesh Rathore of BJP who has now joined SP, he is not the same person.



"I have added Guru to my name and now I am known as Rakesh Rathore Guru. I do not want voters to have any confusion," he adds.



"Please do not confuse, I am Rakesh Rathore but not the earlier one," he was seen telling voters outside the polling stations.



Unlike the outgoing MLA, this 49-year-old is from a much humble background.



He has spent his life repairing two-wheelers for a living.



Interestingly, Guru is contesting on a BJP ticket this time because his namesake has been denied one.



"I am grateful to the BJP's top leadership for believing in me and giving me a chance to show my popularity," he said.



Guru, who now owns a small battery shop in Buttsaganj locality, said the party's decision to nominate him for polls has made him an overnight celebrity.



"While filing my request, all I thought was that if a tea-seller can become PM, may be a mechanic can become an MLA," Rathore



He has two sons -- one a graduate and the other a postgraduate.



"I have spent my life in poverty. We had to struggle for two square meals. At times, even one meal was scarce. We have had just salt and rice with a little oil as a meal. Hence, I connect well with people at the grassroots," said Rathore, whose father Lalji was a tea-seller.



--IANS

