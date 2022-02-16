Battle for UP: As part of Dalit outreach, various leaders to visit Varanasi's Ravidas temple

Varanasi, Feb 16 (IANS) Political leaders from various parties will be attending the Ravidas Jayanti celebrations here on Wednesday as part of their Dalit outreach programme during elections.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Adami Party MP Sanjay Singh will arrive at the Ravidas Temple to offer prayers on the occasion.



Sant Ravidas Janamsthal Charitable Trust has sent invitations to many political leaders, including Varanasi MP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



ADM (protocol) Bachchi Singh said they had received the programmes of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attending Ravidas Jayanti celebrations.



All three VIPs will reach in morning and leave by noon, he added.



AAP spokesperson Mukesh Singh also confirmed the arrival of Sanjay Singh to take part in Ravidas Jayanti celebrations.



The three-day celebrations began at the birthplace of the 15th century mystic poet-saint and Dalit icon Sant Ravidas in Seer Gowardhanpur from Tuesday following the arrival of SGRJCT chairman and head of Ravidasiya Dharma Sant Niranjandas along with hundreds of his followers by a special train from Begumpura on Monday.



Another special train with pilgrims reached here on Tuesday afternoon.



The trust authorities said over one lakh pilgrims had already come and offered prayers at Ravidas temple by Tuesday evening.



The main function will take place on Wednesday morning when Sant Niranjandas will visit Ravidas Ghat and garland the statue of Sant Ravidas.



The Election Commission of India had rescheduled assembly polls in Punjab in view of Ravidas Jayanti celebrations from February 14 to February 20.



Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati had increased political significance of the birthplace of Sant Ravidas and his birth anniversary with her efforts to develop the area between 1997 and 2008 when she attended Ravidas Jayanti as chief minister and gifted a golden palanquin to the temple.



She also got Ravidas Park and a ghat constructed in the name of saint along the Ganga.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in 2016 and 2019 while Yogi Adityanath attended the same in 2018 and has visited many times.



Rahul had visited Ravidas temple in 2011, Kejriwal in 2016 and Priyanka and Akhilesh attended Ravidas Jayanti in 2021.



--IANS

amita/shs