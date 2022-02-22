Battle for UP: Apna Dal family feud out in open

Prayagraj, Feb 22 (IANS) A family feud is out in the open as Union Minister and Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel has targeted her estranged sister Pallavi for "having pledged her party at the feet of Samajwadi Party (SP)".



Pallavi, who is the leader of the breakaway faction Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), is contesting on an SP ticket against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu.



Addressing a rally in support of Maurya in Sirathu on Monday, Anupriya said: "This time, you have to decide whether to elect the daughter who takes the ideology of Sonelal Patel (her father) forward or the daughter who has pledged Apna Dal at the feet of another party.



"Sonelal Patel had never contested elections on the symbol of another party."



This is the first time that Anupriya Patel has spoken against her sister.



She has accused Pallavi Patel of usurping the entire property of their father Sonelal Patel, while also appealing to the public to question her about this when she comes to Sirathu.



"When she comes to the area for an election campaign, ask her about the property."



Anupriya has withdrawn her party candidature from Pratapgarh, where her estranged mother Krishna Patel is contesting.



"I did it out of respect for my mother," she said.



