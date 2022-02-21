Battle for UP: Aparna Yadav didn't vote in Etawah

Etawah, Feb 21 (IANS) When the entire Yadav clan turned out together to cast their votes in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, some key members were conspicuous by their absence.



On Sunday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav and his wife Aparna Yadav, who recently joined the BJP, did not turn up to cast their votes even though their supporters kept waiting till evening.



Mulayam's second wife Sadhana Gupta also did not cast her vote.



This is the first time that Sadhana Gupta, Prateek and Aparna have kept away from voting.



According to sources, relations between the Yadav clan and Aparna have been strained ever since she joined the BJP last month.



She has even been campaigning for the BJP and speaking against the SP.



Senior SP leaders Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav have already expressed their displeasure against Aparna's decision.



