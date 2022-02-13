Battle for UP: Akhilesh says BJP is party of liars

Lucknow, Feb 13 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has termed the BJP as a party of liars and predicted its rout in the second phase of polling.



At an election rally in Badaun on Saturday evening, the SP chief also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying small leaders of the BJP are telling small lies, big leaders are telling big lies, and their top leader is telling the biggest lies.



"Going by the first phase of polling on 58 seats on February 10, people have made up their mind to defeat the BJP and we do not have to wait till March 10 to know the result," he said.



In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in the state, Akhilesh said that the voting percentage in the first phase has changed the direction of the wind against the saffron party.



The opposition SP-RLD alliance is coming to power and in the second phase of elections in Badaun, Sambhal and Moradabad, the BJP is going to be wiped out, he stated.



Referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark over "garmi nikalna", Akhilesh said after the first round of polls, the BJP has "cooled down".



He also attacked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) saying the SP is working to defeat the BJP, but one party intends to stop the SP and urged all Samajwadis and Ambedkarites to join hands to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh and protect the country's constitution.



The second phase of polling for the state Assembly is scheduled for Monday in which 55 constituencies covering the nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun and Shahjahanpur will vote.



--IANS

