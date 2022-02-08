Battle for UP: Akhilesh alleges rigging in postal voting

Lucknow, Feb 8 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has sought action from the Election Commission (EC) after a differently-abled person, Surendra Singh of Fatehabad constituency in Agra, said that he wanted to cast his vote for SP but was not allowed to do so during postal voting two days ago.



On Sunday, the sector magistrate cast his vote for the BJP, Surendra claimed.



A video of the voter along with other villagers arguing with the polling team has gone viral on social media.



In the video, J.P. Pandey, SDM Fatehabad, is heard saying that "one vote does not make a difference".



Sharing the video on Twitter, Akhilesh asked SP-RLD alliance supporters and workers to remain vigilant during polling.



The district administration has refuted the charge.



Terming the incident as a case of "rigging", Akhilesh said in a tweet that this was a serious matter, adding: "It is expected from the EC that such officers should be identified and suspended immediately."



Police and local authorities were called in after a group of people at Jagrajpur village protested over the alleged forced polling.



Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Surendra said: "We are being threatened by the local authorities not to speak to the media. My family is scared."



Calling the allegations of forceful voting as "politically motivated and baseless", Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said: "Surendra Singh had voted himself. We have a video recording of him taking the postal ballot paper from the polling staff inside his home to exercise the franchise. The micro-observer appointed by the EC was also present at the spot. A report has been sent to the EC."



The voting process for the state Assembly polls began in Agra on Sunday for persons with disability and those above 80 years of age.



For the first time, the EC has allowed people in the two categories to vote using postal ballot papers.



The first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will begin from Thursday. Results will be declared on March 10.



--IANS

