Battle for UP: Aditi Singh threatens legal action against Cong over poster

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 14 (IANS) The political temperatures in Rae Bareli have started soaring after an objectionable poster, purportedly released by the Congress.



The poster is a take-off on the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser and shows the BJP candidate Aditi Singh -- a former Congress MLA -- in a poor light.



Talking to reporters, Aditi Singh said, "The Congress is stooping so low now. It talks of 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon, but has no qualms about maligning women. They have made this poster viral through a media house and the Congress will have to pay for it."



Aditi warned of legal action against the party and those responsible for the poster.



She said that she would also lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.



The Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari, meanwhile, denied that the poster had been released by his party.



"We do not believe in poster politics. Aditi Singh became MLA from the Congress and also got the Nagar Palika chief's post for her family. She enjoyed the perks of power but did not serve the people. Aditi Singh is now levelling unsubstantiated charges against us," he said.



--IANS

