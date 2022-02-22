Battle for UP: AAP ready for post-poll alliance to keep BJP out

Lucknow, Feb 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has said if there is a hung Assembly in Uttar Pradesh, then AAP will enter into a post-poll alliance to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state.



"All surveys are indicating a hung Assembly in the state. In such a situation, we will form an alliance to keep the BJP out of the government, if needed. We will fulfil promises of free 24-hour electricity, better schools and hospitals even by supporting other party against BJP in case of hung assembly," Kejriwal, who is on a two-day campaign tour in Uttar Pradesh, told reporters.



Kejriwal began his two-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing Assembly polls.



He said that if people of UP want Delhi-like government, schools and hospitals, then they all must vote for the AAP without worrying how many seats it will win the election.



The Delhi chief minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of calling him a "terrorist".



"Despite ruling the country for years, these parties did not have a single concrete work to talk about and that is why, they are calling me a terrorist. Tell me, if any terrorist has built schools/hospitals in the world? Does any terrorist arrange pilgrimages for elders?" he asked.



He further said, "The BJP conducted raids at my house and office with help of all agencies but they did not get anything. When I asked what was found at my house, I was told nothing. When I asked why the raids were conducted then I was told that some poet lives in Ghaziabad who said I am a terrorist. I came in his dream and told him seven years ago that I would divide India into two parts and become the prime minister of one," he said.



"I request the Prime Minister to do away with agencies like RAW, CBI, ED and keep that poet instead. He will tell who is a terrorist and who is not," said Kejriwal.



He further said, "Terrorists are of two types. One who scares the public and the other who scares the corrupt. Kejriwal is the terrorist who scares the corrupt."



In a lighter vein, he said, "When someone commits corruption for 100 miles, mother says just sleep, otherwise Kejriwal will come," he said referring to a dialogue from popular Bollywood film 'Sholay'.



Attacking opposition parties, Kejriwal said, "Both the BJP and the Congress have been wiped out from Delhi. If given a chance, all other parties will be wiped out from here too," he added.



The AAP leader cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech and said, "The Prime Minister said those who ride bicycle are terrorists. This is an insult to bicycle riders. When you vote, tell them it's the BJP people who are terrorists, not the ones who ride bicycles."



--IANS

amita/dpb







