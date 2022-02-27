Batman inspired accessories

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANSlife) Fossil, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, announces The Batman x Fossil capsule collection, including collectible watches, jewellery and leather goods.





The collaboration features limited-edition designs inspired by Batman's signature Batsuit and the enigmatic Super-Villain, The Riddler. This limited-edition collection arrives on February 28 in advance of the film's release on March 4 in North America and internationally beginning March 2.



"We are thrilled to be launching a capsule collection celebrating Batman, one of the most iconic Super Heroes of all time. Designed by collectors, for collectors, The Batman x Fossil assortment features utility-focused pieces inspired by the imagery from the new movie, The Batman," says Melissa Lowenkron, SVP General Manager Fossil Brand.



Inspired by the unmistakable look of Batman, plus the matte black designs of his Batsuit and armor, The Batman Watch features stainless steel, black ion-plated 42mm case, glowing green lume on all hour markers, striking red accents and automatic movement with date. Each of three easily interchangeable black straps is equipped with materials that mimic Batman's tech and The Batcycle: Kevlar, ballistic nylon and moulded silicone. The timepiece also comes with a utility-focused display base that includes a drawer to store extra straps, marked by an official Batman chest plate design on its base.



Launching alongside the watches is a collection of The Batman x Fossil jewellery pieces, each leading a double life with a secret superpower. The Batman Dog Tag Necklace, an ion-plated, matte black stainless steel necklace featuring the Bat emblem, has a secret identity: it can open bottles with a simple flick of the wrist. The Lava Beads Slider Bracelet, made with stainless steel, black IP and lava beads, also acts as a conduit for essential oils. Meanwhile, the matte black stainless steel Wax Seal Ring creates a one-of-a-kind Bat emblem wax seal when used with the included wax stick.



The Batman x Fossil jewellery pieces are available in a limited number of 1000 pieces, retailing for INR 4,295 (necklace), INR 5795 (bracelet) and INR 3,495 (ring).



