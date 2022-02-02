Barcelona sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Barcelona on Wednesday announced they had signed former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until June 2025 as a free agent.



The club tweeted a video of Aubameyang, saying, "It's Auba time!", "I'm here Barcelona fans! Forza Barca!"



"The player will sign a contract until June 30, 2025, with an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023," said the club on their web site, adding that the deal for the 32-year-old included a 100 million euros ($113 million) buyout clause.



"Aubameyang is a remarkably fast striker and has an eye for goal, having racked up over 300 as a professional. His powerful but accurate shooting have made him one of the most feared goal-getters in the European game," said the statement.



Earlier, the Gabonese international Aubameyang has sent Arsenal fans an emotional message, saying leaving the club without a proper goodbye 'hurts'.



The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was pictured training with his prospective new teammates after arriving in Spain January 31 before the transfer deadline. Arsenal said February 1 that Aubameyang had left the club after a mutual agreement with Barcelona.



"To the Arsenal fans, Thank you for making London home for me and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.



"I have always been 100 per cent focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts -- but that is football. I'm sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future," Aubameyang said.



