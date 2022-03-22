Bank cashier, another arrested for smuggling ganja in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 22 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has arrested two persons, including a bank cashier, on charges of smuggling ganja, officials said on Tuesday.



"STF seized 165 kg of ganja/cannabis/marijuana/weeds near Banka-Palasa, Angul. Two peddlers were arrested. One country-made shotgun, one SUV and one bike were also seized," the STF said in a tweet.



According to the task force officials, acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted near village Banka Palasa under Kishore Nagar police station in Angul district on Monday and seized 165 kg ganja.



The police apprehended two accused identified as Sushanta Kumar Sahoo, presently working as clerk-cum-cashier in State Bank of India, Kishore Nagar Branch and Jugal Sahoo, both belong to Angul district, they said.



One gun, one Mahindra XUV 300 car and Pulsar motorcycle from the possession of two accused, the STF said.



In this connection, the special task force registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act. The accused are being forwarded to court, informed the officials.



--IANS

bbm/shb/