Bangladesh's new Election Commission formed

Dhaka, Feb 28 (IANS) The new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four Election Commissioners of Bangladesh took their oath, forming the new Election Commission (EC) of the South Asian country.



Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath on Sunday to Kazi Habibul Awal as the new CEC at a ceremony at the Supreme Court, Xinhua news agency reported.



Judges from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, senior officials and journalists, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.



On Saturday, Bangladeshi President Md. Abdul Hamid appointed Awal, a former senior Secretary of the government, as the CEC and four other people as the Election Commissioners.



The five-year term of the last five-member Election Commission of Bangladesh ended on February 14.



