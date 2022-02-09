Bangladeshi national convicted in 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A Special NIA Court in Patna on Wednesday convicted Bangladeshi national Jahidul Islam alias Kausar -- a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist, for planting three IEDs -- one of which exploded -- in January 2018, in and around the premises of Bodh Gaya temple complex in Bihar ahead of the scheduled visit of the Dalai Lama and the then Governor of the eastern state.



An official said Islam was convicted under sections 121A, 122, 123, 471 of the IPC, Sec 16, 18, 18B & 20 of UA (P) Act, Sec 4 & 5 of Explosive Substance Act and 14 of the Foreigners Act.



The court has noted that the prosecution was able to bring home the guilt of the accused. The court said the prosecution had successfully proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.



The court has now posted the matter for the next date for hearing further hearing to pronounce and decide the quantum of punishment.



Earlier, eight JMB terrorists were awarded separate Jail term by the same NIA Court in December 2021.



The court had awarded life imprisonment to three terrorists -- P. Sheikh, Ahmad Ali and Nur Alam Momin. The other five terrorists Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim alias Korim, Mustafizur Rahman alias Shaheen and Arif Hussain were awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.



The NIA had registered the case on February 3, 2018.



The first Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected at the gate number 5 of 'Kalchakra Maidan' and it had exploded while it was being secured. Two more IEDs were later detected near 'Sri Lankan Monastery', and at the stairs of gate number 4 of Mahabodhi temple.



The probe by NIA established that the convicted individuals had hatched a conspiracy by way of planting IEDs at Bodhgaya Temple complex, ahead of the dignitaries' visit.



The JMB terrorists had contacted each other, travelled together, conspired and procured explosives, fabricated and planted these three IEDs at Bodh Gaya temple complex.



In 2018, a chargesheet was filed against three arrested accused -- P. Sheikh, Ahmad Ali and Nur Alam, and supplementary chargesheet was later filed in 2019 against 6 more individuals -- Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim alias Korim, Mustafizur Rahman, Jahidul Islam alias Kausar and Arif Hussain.



