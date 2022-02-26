Bangladesh gets new Chief Election Commissioner

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Feb 26 (IANS) Kazi Habibul Awal, a former Secretary in Bangladesh Defence Ministry, has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the country.





The CEC along with three other Election Commissioners were appointed by President Abdul Hamid on Saturday.



Hamid also appointed retired district and sessions judge Begum Rashida Sultana, Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, retired senior secretary Md Alamgir, and retired senior secretary Anisur Rahman as election commissioners, according to a notification.



"After taking the oath as chief election commissioner (CEC), I will exchange views with my colleagues. We'll see what's written in the book. There are only two years left for the national elections, so we have to be prepared," Awal said.



"If we can conduct a respectable and acceptable election, maybe I would feel successful, or else, I would regret."



Begum Rashida Sultana said, she will work with everyone for the good of the country. Born in Sirajganj, Rashida retired as a district judge. Md Anisur Rahman, former senior secretary, said that he will carry out his responsibilities that have been vested by the constitution with due diligence.



"We will sit and then decide our next course of action," Anisur Rahman said, adding that he will be honest and dedicated to carrying out his responsibility.



