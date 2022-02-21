Baller experience at your favourite bistro

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANSlife) Indulge in this glitzy, modern-day Persian café, which has jewel-toned chenille details, baroque chandeliers, flavorful meals, and sparkling spirits to share with your special someone. What isn't to like about this? At the Good Earth Raghuvanshi Mills flagship in Mumbai, The Tasting Room by Diva, which recently reopened with a new menu, is ready to serve you.





Anita Lal, Creative Director at Good Earth, and Adil Ahmad, Interior Designer at Good Earth, collaborated on the Cafe's all-new avatar's maximal setting. A new menu inspired by flavours from Chef Ritu Dalmia's favourite destinations, including Columbia, Turkey, Italy, and Beirut, will transport you around the world.



To finish things off on a sweet note, there are sumptuous tapas, mezze platters, and charcuterie boards ideal for sharing, as well as a diverse selection of world cuisine, including Lebanese khoubouz wraps, Sea bass Ceviche, Beetroot Gnocchi, and the delectable Bastani ice cream inspired by Persia.



