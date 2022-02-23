'Balika Vadhu' to stream on OTT from Feb 28

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Daily show 'Balika Vadhu' will now be streaming on Voot from February 28. Lead actors Shivangi Joshi, Samridh Bawa and Randeep Rai, who are seen as Anandi, Jigar and Anand, share how they feel about the show now no longer being on TV and making a shift to OTT.



The show will witness a love triangle between Anandi, Jigar and Anand. Popular actress Shivangi Joshi, who is seen as Anandi in the show feels that by coming on the OTT it will have a positive impact on it's reach to the audience especially youth.



She says: "It will be a new journey with a new concept for Ballika Vadhu on Voot. I am looking forward to it. The show has its own set of followers and has been doing well on the platform. With OTT's rise and the youth space we intend to reach, I am hopeful we will create a space in the audience's hearts."



Talking about his role, Samridh Bawa says: "Playing Jigar has been an interesting experience. The role has helped me push my limits and bring the best out of me. But the most exciting part throughout this experience has been the response from the audience."



Randeep Rai is also happy with this new development and the show going on an OTT platform.



He shares his experience on the show: "It makes me happy to know that we are taking a new direction and a new avatar of the show. I hope you guys like the show because our team really worked hard into making this show iconic."



'Balika Vadhu' premieres on Voot on February 28.



