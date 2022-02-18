Balakrishna starts shooting for 'NBK107' with a heavy action sequence

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was last seen in Boyapati Srinu's 'Akhanda', kick started shooting for his upcoming movie on Friday.



Balakrishna and his team, who were present on the sets in Sircilla town of Telangana state, participated in the shooting.



A fight scene which is being composed by Ram-Lakshman was canned on the first day of shooting.



Balakrishna was spotted at the shooting place, as he shot for the heavy-action episode.



Tentatively titled 'NBK107', this upcoming movie is to be directed by Gopi Chand Mallineni, who recently scored a hit with 'Krack'.



Actress Shruti Haasan plays heroine opposite Balakrishna in the movie, while Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will be seen in a dynamic role in the yet-to-be-titled movie. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play a powerful role in #NBK107.



Billed to be a mass entertainer with commercial aspects, the film is apparently an adaptation from real-life incidents.



Tollywood's leading production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the film on a massive scale.



Gopichand Malineni's films are technically high in standard and #NBK107 has some top-notch technicians working for it.



S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides the dialogues.



