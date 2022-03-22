Badshah's 'Tabahi' brings augmented reality with new lens

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Rapper Badshah, who recently dropped his new single 'Tabahi' with Tamannahh Bhatia, now has an augmented reality-themed lens dedicated to his album 'Retropanda', for which he has partnered with a leading social media app.



Badshah shared that the single is high on nostalgia with retro sounds lining up the track.



Talking about his single, he said, "'Tabahi' is crazy, it's something you will connect with as you listen in and I know you will and if you don't, then listen to it again. The single is packed with nostalgia and you will experience and enjoy retro sounds with a twist."



"'Tabahi' featuring the super talented Tamannaah Bhatia, is definitely fiery. We shot for it over 2 days and in my hometown and I am sure the video is Tabahi in itself", he added.



Reacting to the Retropanda-themed AR lens in collaboration with Snapchat, Badshah said, "An AR lens is always exciting and especially for my latest love, my album Retropanda, there is no better time than now to have it! And now that I say it out loud, Retropanda is definitely a universe that comes alive with the song."



Listing the functionality of the lens, the rapper added, "Not only can listeners turn themselves into their version of Retropanda but also enjoy the song while vibing & capturing fun moments. I always look at doing something new with every release and partnering with Snapchat for an AR-inspired lens was an obvious next step."



The lens overlays a complete 3D Retropanda on the user's face that mimics the head movement and grooves with you and the song 'Tabahi'.



--IANS

aa/kr