Bacardi NH7 Weekender back in Pune

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 16 (IANSlife) Nine years after making its first appearance at Bacardi NH7 Weekender, Red Bull Off The Roof returns to the festival this year with a line-up featuring some of Indias favourite hip-hop and pop artists, as well as the countrys freshest sounds.





Following a digital edition in 2020, NODWIN Gaming, esports companies and Bacardi are set to bring India's happiest multi-genre music, comedy, and gaming festival back to its home city Pune on March 26-27, 2022.



Playing on the bus this year are Parekh and Singh, a pop duo from Kolkata, Seedhe Maut a Delhi-based hip-hop duo, T.iLL APES hip-hop/neo-soul outfit from Bengaluru, When Chai Met Toast indie-folk band from Kochi, RANJ x Clifr rapper and producer and multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

lh/tb