BTS announce 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage' with online, in-person gig

Seoul, Feb 16 (IANS) K-Pop superband BTS are returning with ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul' on March 10, 12 and 13.



The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in-person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online.



The concert marks the band's first gig with a live audience in Korea in approximately two and half years since BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' (The Final) held at the same venue in October 2019.



The online live stream is available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide through a ‘Live Viewing' event.



BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys.



They have given blockbuster songs such as 'Butter', 'Dynamite', 'Permission To Dance' and 'Idol' to name a few.



--IANS

dc/