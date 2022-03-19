BSF troops competent to tackle nefarious designs of anti-national elements: DG

Jammu, March 19 (IANS) The Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF), Pankaj Kumar, said on Saturday that BSF troops are competent enough to tackle any nefarious designs by anti-national elements.



The BSF GG visited the Octroi Border Outpost in Suchetgarh sector accompanied by D.K. Boora, Inspector General, BSF Jammu frontier, and other officers to witness the display of Retreat Ceremony.



Talking to mediapersons, Kumar said that drone threats pose a big challenge in the present scenario and the BSF has been handling this challenge very effectively by installing anti-drone systems along the International Border.



During his visit to Jammu, the BSF DG also attended a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Raj Bhavan to take stock of security related issues.



Kumar assured that the BSF is fully-equipped to deal with any type of threat and defeat the nefarious designs of anit-national elements.



