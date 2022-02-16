BSF recovers heroin, arms & ammunition from Punjab's Ferozepur sector

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered two bottles of contraband suspected to be heroin along with a Chinese-made pistol, two magazines and 26 live rounds, the force officials said here on Wednesday.



According to the BSF, on Tuesday, the BSF troops while carrying out a search operation and area domination in Ferozepur sector recovered contraband suspected to be heroin weighing around 3.950 kg along with arms and ammunition.



There has been a spurt in smuggling of contraband, arms and ammunition in view of the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled on February 20, while attempts were also made for infiltration along the Punjab border.



On February 2, the BSF troopers shot one Pakistani intruder who crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory near the border outpost in Ferozepur sector.



On January 20, the BSF had foiled an attempt of smuggling of contraband in a flying object coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar sector and seized heroin weighing over 7 kg.



Similarly, on January 28, the BSF had foiled arms and narcotics smuggling from Pakistan in Gurdaspur sector in Punjab and recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics suspected to be heroin in large quantities, in which a jawan was injured during the crossfire by the miscreants.



--IANS

ams/arm







