BSF organises medical camp in Meghalya's West Garo hills

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Border Security Force on Tuesday organised a free medical camp at its Dalu border outpost in Meghalaya's West Garo hills under the civic action programme.



The camp was organised for free medical and eye check-up for the residents of Nukmas village and of nearby areas.



More than 350 villagers were medically examined and provided medical aid accordingly including check-up for eye cataract.



A team of doctors examined the visitors and free medicines were distributed to the needy people of the border area. Local villagers expressed their happiness and gratitude for the human gesture shown by BSF.



BSF officials said that through the civic action programme, the residents of the villages located far off from the district headquarters, get free medical check up and medicine while it also helps the troopers to develop the human intelligence at the border areas.



As Meghalaya borders Bangladesh and the smuggling of narcotics and cattle is rife, these types of medical camps help the forces to get information about the smugglers and traffickers, the officials said.



The medical camp was inaugurated by BSF's Tura Sector DIG at Tura Alok Kumar Singh and the Commandant, 100 Battalion Ajay Kumar Tiwary while the doctors and paramedic staff were from the BSF and and the Tura civil hospital.



--IANS

ams/vd